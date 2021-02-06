Big Bash League Scoreboard

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of final between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers on Saturday at Sydney, Australia Sydney Sixers win by 27 runs Sydney Sixers 1st innings Josh Philippe Run Out Aaron Hardie 9 James Vince c Mitchell Marsh b Fawad Ahmed 95 Daniel Hughes c Colin Munro b Jhye Richardson 13 Moises Henriques c Aaron Hardie b Andrew Tye 18 Jordan Silk Not Out 17 Daniel Christian c Colin Munro b Andrew Tye 20 Carlos Brathwaite c Jason Behrendorff b Jhye Richardson 10 Extras 0b 4lb 0nb 0pen 2w 6 Total (20.0 overs) 188-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-28 Philippe, 2-66 Hughes, 3-114 Henriques, 4-140 Vince, 5-177 Christian, 6-188 Brathwaite Did Not Bat : Abbott, Dwarshuis, O'Keefe, Bird Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jason Behrendorff 4 0 36 0 9.00 Jhye Richardson 4 0 45 2 11.25 1w Andrew Tye 4 0 29 2 7.25 1w Fawad Ahmed 3 0 16 1 5.33 Aaron Hardie 3 0 37 0 12.33 Liam Livingstone 2 0 21 0 10.50 ............................................................... Perth Scorchers 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c James Vince b Jackson Bird 30 Liam Livingstone c Jordan Silk b Jackson Bird 45 Colin Munro c Moises Henriques b Sean Abbott 2 Josh Inglis c Moises Henriques b Ben Dwarshuis 22 Mitchell Marsh c James Vince b Ben Dwarshuis 11 Ashton Turner c Jackson Bird b Sean Abbott 11 Aaron Hardie c Steve O'Keefe b Ben Dwarshuis 26 Jhye Richardson Not Out 7 Andrew Tye c Moises Henriques b Daniel Christian 0 Jason Behrendorff c Sean Abbott b Daniel Christian 0 Extras 0b 2lb 1nb 0pen 4w 7 Total (20.0 overs) 161-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-45 Bancroft, 2-56 Munro, 3-95 Livingstone, 4-116 Marsh, 5-117 Inglis, 6-142 Turner, 7-157 Hardie, 8-159 Tye, 9-160 Behrendorff Did Not Bat : Ahmed Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 3 0 14 2 4.67 Ben Dwarshuis 4 0 37 3 9.25 1w Sean Abbott 3 0 33 2 11.00 Daniel Christian 4 0 25 2 6.25 3w 1nb Steve O'Keefe 4 0 26 0 6.50 Carlos Brathwaite 2 0 24 0 12.00 ............................... Umpire Paul Wilson Umpire Sam Nogajski Video Gerard Abood Match Referee Robert Stratford