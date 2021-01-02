Big Bash League Scoreboard

Jan 2 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 24 between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers on Saturday at Brisbane, Australia Brisbane Heat win by 4 wickets Sydney Sixers 1st innings Josh Philippe lbw Xavier Bartlett 48 Jack Edwards c Joe Burns b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10 James Vince c Jimmy Peirson b Lewis Gregory 20 Daniel Hughes c Jimmy Peirson b Mark Steketee 2 Jordan Silk b Mark Steketee 43 Daniel Christian lbw Mujeeb Ur Rahman 6 Carlos Brathwaite c Sam Heazlett b Mark Steketee 0 Ben Dwarshuis Not Out 24 Ben Manenti c Joe Burns b Mark Steketee 0 Steve O'Keefe Not Out 2 Extras 0b 0lb 1nb 0pen 9w 10 Total (20.0 overs) 165-8 Fall of Wickets : 1-30 Edwards, 2-79 Vince, 3-84 Hughes, 4-97 Philippe, 5-110 Christian, 6-119 Brathwaite, 7-149 Silk, 8-149 Manenti Did Not Bat : Bird Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Xavier Bartlett 3 0 30 1 10.00 1nb Jack Wildermuth 3 0 10 0 3.33 Mark Steketee 4 0 33 4 8.25 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4 0 28 2 7.00 1w Lewis Gregory 4 0 39 1 9.75 2w Matthew Kuhnemann 1 0 16 0 16.00 1w James Bazley 1 0 9 0 9.00 1w .............................................................. Brisbane Heat 1st innings Max Bryant c Josh Philippe b Daniel Christian 40 Joe Burns c Ben Manenti b Jackson Bird 1 Joe Denly c Daniel Christian b Ben Dwarshuis 19 Sam Heazlett c Daniel Christian b Carlos Brathwaite 17 Jimmy Peirson b Ben Dwarshuis 20 Lewis Gregory Not Out 31 James Bazley c Jordan Silk b Daniel Christian 5 Jack Wildermuth Not Out 22 Extras 5b 5lb 0nb 0pen 6w 16 Total (18.5 overs) 171-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Burns, 2-57 Bryant, 3-71 Denly, 4-98 Heazlett, 5-109 Peirson, 6-121 Bazley Did Not Bat : Steketee, Bartlett, Ur Rahman, Kuhnemann Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jackson Bird 4 0 26 1 6.50 Steve O'Keefe 3 0 14 0 4.67 Ben Dwarshuis 3.5 0 45 2 11.74 Daniel Christian 3 0 35 2 11.67 2w Ben Manenti 3 0 22 0 7.33 Carlos Brathwaite 2 0 19 1 9.50 4w ................................ Umpire Greg Davidson Umpire Phillip Gillespie Video Anthony Wilds Match Referee Kepler Wessels