Big Bash League Scoreboard

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of challenger between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat on Thursday at Canberra, Australia Perth Scorchers win by 49 runs (DLS Method) Perth Scorchers 1st innings Cameron Bancroft Not Out 58 Liam Livingstone c Marnus Labuschagne b Mitchell Swepson 77 Mitchell Marsh Not Out 49 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 5w 5 Total (18.1 overs) 189-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-114 Livingstone Did Not Bat : Munro, Inglis, Turner, Hardie, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Ahmed Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Xavier Bartlett 4 0 36 0 9.00 1w Mark Steketee 1 0 13 0 13.00 Ben Laughlin 3.1 0 33 0 10.42 1w Mitchell Swepson 4 0 26 1 6.50 Marnus Labuschagne 2 0 36 0 18.00 2w Morne Morkel 4 0 45 0 11.25 1w ............................................................... Brisbane Heat 1st innings Chris Lynn b Jason Behrendorff 22 Joe Denly c Mitchell Marsh b Jason Behrendorff 14 Marnus Labuschagne b Fawad Ahmed 15 Sam Heazlett c Jason Behrendorff b Aaron Hardie 3 Jimmy Peirson c Colin Munro b Aaron Hardie 15 Joe Burns c Aaron Hardie b Andrew Tye 38 Lewis Gregory lbw Fawad Ahmed 2 Xavier Bartlett c Cameron Bancroft b Aaron Hardie 19 Mitchell Swepson Not Out 11 Morne Morkel c Josh Inglis b Andrew Tye 2 Ben Laughlin Not Out 2 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 7w 7 Total (18.0 overs) 150-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-37 Denly, 2-37 Lynn, 3-44 Heazlett, 4-57 Labuschagne, 5-78 Peirson, 6-88 Gregory, 7-121 Burns, 8-134 Bartlett, 9-138 Morkel Did Not Bat : Steketee Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Jhye Richardson 3 0 34 0 11.33 1w Jason Behrendorff 3 0 19 2 6.33 1w Andrew Tye 4 0 25 2 6.25 1w Fawad Ahmed 4 0 26 2 6.50 1w Aaron Hardie 4 0 46 3 11.50 3w ............................... Umpire Gerard Abood Umpire Shawn Craig Video Paul Wilson Match Referee Robert Stratford