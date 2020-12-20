Big Bash League Scoreboard

Dec 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of match 11 between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers on Sunday at Hobart, Australia Sydney Sixers win by 38 runs Sydney Sixers 1st innings Josh Philippe c Alex Carey b Daniel Worrall 6 Jack Edwards c Alex Carey b Daniel Worrall 17 James Vince b Rashid Khan 19 Daniel Hughes Not Out 46 Daniel Christian c Jonathan Wells b Wes Agar 50 Jordan Silk c Matt Short b Wes Agar 15 Jason Holder Not Out 11 Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 10w 13 Total (20.0 overs) 177-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-12 Philippe, 2-29 Edwards, 3-58 Vince, 4-116 Christian, 5-153 Silk Did Not Bat : Brathwaite, Dwarshuis, Manenti, O'Keefe Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Daniel Worrall 4 0 12 2 3.00 Peter Siddle 4 0 39 0 9.75 1w Wes Agar 4 0 47 2 11.75 2w Danny Briggs 1 0 5 0 5.00 Matt Short 1 0 9 0 9.00 Rashid Khan 4 0 34 1 8.50 Liam Scott 2 0 28 0 14.00 1w .......................................................... Adelaide Strikers 1st innings Philip Salt c Josh Philippe b Daniel Christian 28 Jake Weatherald c Ben Dwarshuis b Ben Manenti 27 Matthew Renshaw c James Vince b Ben Manenti 6 Alex Carey b Carlos Brathwaite 9 Jonathan Wells Not Out 36 Matt Short c Josh Philippe b Steve O'Keefe 3 Liam Scott lbw Steve O'Keefe 10 Rashid Khan c Jason Holder b Carlos Brathwaite 11 Daniel Worrall Not Out 1 Extras 1b 3lb 0nb 0pen 4w 8 Total (20.0 overs) 139-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-52 Salt, 2-58 Weatherald, 3-66 Renshaw, 4-76 Carey, 5-81 Short, 6-109 Scott, 7-137 Khan Did Not Bat : Briggs, Siddle, Agar Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Ben Dwarshuis 4 0 30 0 7.50 2w Jason Holder 2 0 26 0 13.00 Ben Manenti 4 0 23 2 5.75 Daniel Christian 4 0 25 1 6.25 1w Carlos Brathwaite 4 0 23 2 5.75 1w Steve O'Keefe 2 0 8 2 4.00 ................................... Umpire Michael Graham-Smith Umpire Sam Nogajski Video Darren Close Match Referee David Johnston