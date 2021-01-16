Big second period leads Ottawa past Toronto

The Ottawa Senators reeled off three straight goals in a span of fewer than five minutes during the second period and went on to defeat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 Friday night.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists as the Senators won their season-opening game.

Thomas Chabot, Austin Watson, Chris Tierney and Derek Stepan also scored for Ottawa. Nikita Zaitsev, Josh Norris and Drake Batherson each had two assists.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Zach Hyman and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for the Maple Leafs, who won their season-opener on Wednesday.

Matt Murray stopped 20 shots for Ottawa.

Frederik Andersen made 19 saves for Toronto.

The Maple Leafs had two power plays early in the first period and capitalized on the second one at 9:59. Hyman batted in a high rebound from a shot by Tavares. Cedric Paquette was serving a holding penalty.

Chabot tied the game at 19:16 of the first with Ottawa holding a five-on-three man advantage.

Batherson's cross-ice pass from the left circle set up Chabot for his high shot from the right circle. Joe Thornton was off for high-sticking and William Nylander was serving Toronto's penalty for having too many men on the ice.

Toronto regained the lead at 9:15 of the second period on Kerfoot's 49-foot wrist shot on a setup by Justin Holl.

Ottawa tied it again at two at 10:28 when Tkachuk tipped in Zaitsev's shot from the right boards.

Ottawa took a 3-2 lead at 12:32 of the second on Watson's snapshot. Nick Paul sent a backhand pass to Braydon Coburn who dropped the puck to Watson.

Tierney shot home a loose puck from a scramble at 15:03 and Ottawa led 4-2.

Stepan jammed in a loose puck from the side of the goal at 6:15 of the third period to increase the lead to three goals.

Tavares scored on a power play at 7:07 with Watson off for slashing.

