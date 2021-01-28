Big Three carry Nets past Hawks in overtime

Kevin Durant scored 32 points and James Harden added 31 to lead the visiting Brooklyn Nets to a 132-128 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Durant shot 13-for-26 from the field and had two key baskets in overtime. Harden made five 3-pointers and was 8-for-8 from the line, including a pair with 4.6 seconds left in OT to ice the game. He also contributed 15 assists and eight rebounds.

The Nets have won three straight and seven of their past nine. Brooklyn has won two of three meetings against Atlanta this season and improved to 1-2 in overtime games.

Kyrie Irving added 26 points and seven assists for Brooklyn.

Atlanta got 28 points and 14 assists from Trae Young plus 24 points off the bench from Cam Reddish, who returned after missing Tuesday's game with a tight Achilles tendon. John Collins and De'Andre Hunter both scored 21. The Hawks are 1-1 in overtime games.

The Nets took the lead 116-114 in the fourth quarter when Harden drove and kicked the ball back to Jeff Green for an easy layup with 56.3 seconds remaining. The Hawks tied it on a drive by Reddish with 28.6 seconds left. Harden missed a long 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds left that could have won the game.

The first half was close, with neither team able to pull away. Brooklyn, which got 18 points from Harden, led by as many as five (39-34). Atlanta, which led 27-26 after one quarter, was in front by as many as six (53-47).

The game was tied 55-55 at halftime, and the Hawks were in front 87-83 at the end of three quarters.

Atlanta had its biggest lead at 90-83 after a 3-pointer by Danilo Gallinari with 11:23 left, but the Nets scored seven straight and tied the game 90-90 on a pair of Bruce Brown free throws with 10:07 remaining.

The Hawks played without Rajon Rondo, who tweaked his left ankle Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Atlanta plays again on Friday at Washington before starting a four-game homestand. Brooklyn plays at Oklahoma City on Friday, the second game of a three-game road trip.

--Field Level Media