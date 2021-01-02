Bills activate WR Brown, rule out Beasley vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills activated John Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list and ruled out fellow wide receiver Cole Beasley for this weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown, previously activated from injured reserve, is set to play for the Bills (12-3) against the visiting Dolphins (10-5) on Sunday. Brown has missed the past five games due to an ankle injury and time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Also Friday, the Bills activated safety Josh Thomas and running back Christian Wade from the COVID list.

"COVID is COVID. Don't know how predictable it is," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "Good to have those guys back."

The team also signed wideout JJ Nelson and CB Duke Thomas to the practice squad.

Brown, 30, has played in eight games (seven starts) with 29 receptions for 386 yards and two touchdowns.

Beasley, 31, injured his knee late in Buffalo's 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday. He has not practiced all week.

Beasley has recorded career-best totals in catches (82) and receiving yards (967). He also has four touchdowns.

--Field Level Media