Bills blow big lead, but Allen beats Rams in last minute

Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, including a scoring strike to Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, as the Buffalo Bills remained undefeated by thwarting the Los Angeles Rams' comeback attempt for a 35-32 victory Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Rams overcame a 25-point, third-quarter deficit and took a late 32-28 lead before Allen drove the Bills 75 yards in the final four minutes for the game-winner.

The Rams (2-1) appeared set to match their third-largest comeback in NFL history and the longest in franchise history when they scored 29 unanswered points, all in the second half. Their four consecutive TD drives came on a 1-yard run from quarterback Jared Goff run, two Goff TD passes and a 1-yard, go-ahead score on the ground by Darrell Henderson Jr.

After the Bills' offense was kept in check for much of the second half, Allen still was able to bring his team to cap a day when he was 24 of 33 for 311 yards with one interception.

Buffalo running back Devin Singletary rushed 13 times for 71 yards while also catching four passes for 50 yards. Cole Beasley had six catches for 100 yards, Kroft caught two TD passes for the Bills (3-0) and Stefon Diggs grabbed one.

Goff was 23 of 32 in the air for 321 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. Henderson had 20 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had nine catches for 107 yards and a TD. Robert Woods also caught a TD pass for Los Angeles.

Allen, who entered Week 3 with the most passing yards in the NFL, connected with Lee Smith and Kroft on first-half TD passes and then hit Diggs on a 4-yard third-quarter score as Buffalo led 28-3.

An Allen 1-yard TD pass to Lee Smith gave Buffalo a 7-0 first-quarter lead. The Bills' first of two TDs in the second quarter came on a 1-yard run from Allen for a 14-0 advantage. After a Sam Sloman field goal got the Rams on the board, Allen found Kroft on a 3-yard TD for a 21-3 lead with less than a minute remaining before halftime.

It appeared to be more of the same to start the second half when the Rams turned the ball over on downs on the opening possession after halftime and the Bills went 52 yards in seven plays, finishing with Allen's 4-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs for a 28-3 advantage.

The Rams shifted the momentum from there with four consecutive TD before Allen cemented the signature victory.

--Field Level Media