Bills CB Norman (hamstring) won't play Sunday

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman will miss Sunday's season opener against the visiting New York Jets due to an injured left hamstring.

Norman did not practice all week as he continues to rehab an injury sustained last month during training camp.

Norman, 32, signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bills as a free agent during the offseason.

He has 14 career interceptions in 111 games (92 starts) over eight seasons with Carolina (2012-15) and Washington (2016-19). He was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in 2015 with the Panthers when he intercepted four passes and returned two of them for touchdowns.

Veteran defensive tackle Vernon Butler, also dealing with a hamstring injury, was a full participant in practice for the second straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

