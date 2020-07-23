Bills DT Oliver cleared of DWI, weapon charges

A Texas district attorney dismissed misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Oliver was arrested May 16 in Houston after a caller reported that the driver of a white Ford pickup truck, which was towing a dune buggy, was driving erratically and failing to stay in his lane along State Highway 242 in a construction zone.

A Montgomery County sheriff's deputy spotted a beer can in Oliver's vehicle as well as a gun. Oliver was placed under arrest after a field sobriety test and a trip to a local hospital, where he underwent a blood-alcohol-level test.

The Montgomery County district attorney dismissed the charges.

Oliver's attorney, Gary Patterson, told the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday, "We feel the cops didn't do a good job with this investigation. Ed is thankful for the fans that didn't rush to judgment and believed in his innocence. He feels vindicated, but he also feels somewhat violated because he had to go through this.

"Ed wasn't intoxicated, he wasn't drinking. The report that there was a beer can between his legs was totally inaccurate. He blew a triple-zero on the breathalyzer. Blood tests were all negative."

It is lawful to carry a permitted firearm in Texas unless doing so while committing a crime, so that charge was dropped once the DWI charge was dropped.

"We are pleased with the ruling today regarding Ed Oliver," the Bills said in a statement Wednesday. "We supported and worked with Ed throughout the offseason program as it was a priority for us to allow the legal process to play out.

"We appreciate Ed's honesty and his communication with us. With his name cleared of all charges, he can now turn his full attention on the upcoming training camp and season."

Oliver, a Houston native, was a three-time All-American at the University of Houston. The Bills made him the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he played in all 16 games (seven starts), making 43 tackles, registering five sacks and adding one forced fumble.

