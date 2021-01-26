Bills WR Cole Beasley played on broken leg in playoffs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley on Monday said he played the entire postseason on a partially broken fibula.

Beasley said the injury, which occurred in Week 16 against the New England Patriots, won't require offseason surgery. Beasley missed the Bills' Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins but played in all three playoff games.

"It's not a full break. It was bad the first game I played but after that you take a few meds and suck it up," Beasley, 31, said Monday during the team's season-ending conference call with reporters.

"I knew the (Week 17) game was probably out of the question, they kind of told me it was. That one hurt a little bit," he said. "But there was no way that I was gonna miss the playoff game, especially after watching in Week 17. I was gonna figure it out, one way or another."

Beasley caught seven passes for 88 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. He had seven catches for 57 yards in the wild-card win over Indianapolis. He played 36 snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional playoff game but didn't record a catch on two targets.

During the regular season, Beasley had 82 catches for 967 yards and four TDs for the Bills.

