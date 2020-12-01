SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BITCOIN FALLS 1% TO $19,485 AFTER HITTING AN ALL-TIME HIGH THE DAY BEFORE

01 Dec 2020 / 17:12 H.

    BITCOIN FALLS 1% TO $19,485 AFTER HITTING AN ALL-TIME HIGH THE DAY BEFORE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast