Blackhawks edge Blue Jackets, 6-5

Patrick Kane had a goal and three assists, and the visiting Chicago Blackhawks posted a 6-5 win in a shootout over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Carl Soderberg added a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks. Brandon Hagel, Dominik Kubalik and Adam Boqvist also scored for Chicago, which won it on Alex DeBrincat's goal in the shootout.

DeBrincat scored shootout's lone goal, which lifted Chicago to its seventh win in the past nine games.

Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals apiece for the Blue Jackets.

Chicago opened the scoring on the power play 8:11 into the first period. Soderberg punched in a loose puck for his third goal, all of which have come in the past five games.

Kane scored less than two minutes later to increase the Blackhawks' lead to 2-0. It was his 398th career goal.

The Blue Jackets trimmed the deficit to 2-1 with 8:26 remaining in the first period. Cam Atkinson raced behind the Blackhawks defense and slipped a shot under Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen for his eighth goal of the season.

In the first minute of the second period, Columbus evened the score at 2 when Laine took a pass from Seth Jones and scored from the left circle.

The Blackhawks grabbed a 3-2 advantage on Hagel's first career goal with 11:38 remaining in the second period. The 22-year-old parked at the left side of the crease and blasted home a pass from Kane.

Seventy-two seconds later, Columbus pulled even at 3 on Laine's second goal of the game and eighth of the season.

The Blackhawks grabbed a 4-3 lead with 4:55 left in the second period. Kubalik weaved a shot through traffic in front of the net for his sixth goal of the season off assists from Duncan Keith and Soderberg.

Chicago made it 5-3 on Boqvist's first goal of the season and the fifth of his career. He ripped a one-timer into the net off of a pass from Kane, who picked up his third assist of the night.

Columbus pulled within 5-4 on the power play with 10 minutes to go. Bjorkstrand tallied his fifth goal of the season and his first since Feb. 4, snapping a drought of seven games.

Bjorkstrand scored again with four minutes left to even the score at 5 and eventually force overtime.

