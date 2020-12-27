Blackhawks sign C Soderberg to 1-year, $1M deal

The Chicago Blackhawks signed free agent center Carl Soderberg to a one-year, $1 million deal on Saturday.

Soderberg, 35, registered 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 70 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2019-20.

"Carl is an experienced center who plays a strong two-way game and adds an element of size to our group of centermen," Chicago general manager Stan Bowman said in a news release. "He has shown the ability to score and match up, which is critical in today's game, and he also brings consistency and versatility to the team, evidenced by his usage on both special teams as well as even-strength play."

Soderberg has accumulated 280 points (103 goals, 177 assists) in 552 career games with the Boston Bruins (2013-15), Colorado Avalanche (2015-19) and Coyotes.

The native of Malmo, Sweden, also has two goals and 10 assists in 41 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

--Field Level Media