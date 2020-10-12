Blackhawks sign Janmark to one-year deal

The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

The deal is worth $2.25 million.

Janmark, 27, played in 62 games for the Dallas Stars last season, notching 21 points (six goals, 15 assists). He also recorded one goal and seven assists in 26 postseason contests, helping the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final. His eight postseason points and seven assists were career highs.

Janmark was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (No. 79 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Stars on March 1, 2015, and made his debut in the 2015-16 season.

In 297 career games with Dallas, Janmark recorded 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists). His best season came in 2017-18 when he set a career high in goals (19) and points (34).

--Field Level Media