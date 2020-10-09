Blackhawks will not re-sign 2-time Cup winner Crawford

The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Corey Crawford, general manager Stan Bowman announced Thursday.

Bowman said he talked with Crawford, 35, earlier on Thursday to inform him of the team's decision. Crawford can become an unrestricted free agent on Friday.

"I had a conversation with Corey earlier today and it was an emotional talk," Bowman said. "The message to Corey and to everyone is that we've decided we have some young goaltenders in Chicago we believe in, much like Corey (in 2010). We have a couple young goalies in (Kevin) Lankinen and (Collin) Delia who we haven't given a real opportunity to. With where we're headed, the NHL is relying more and more on young players. We're going to embrace that moving forward."

Crawford backstopped the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup championships in 2013 and 2015. He also captured the William M. Jennings Trophy in those seasons, sharing the honor with then-teammate Ray Emery in 2013 and with Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens in 2015.

Crawford posted a 16-20-3 record with one shutout, a 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 40 appearances last season. He was playing in the last season of a six-year, $36-million deal.

Crawford has a 260-162-53 mark with 26 shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and .918 SP in 488 career games since being selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft.

His win total trails only Hockey Hall of Famers Tony Esposito (418) and Glenn Hall (276) in franchise history.

Lankinen, 25, has yet to play in the NHL while Delia, 26, owns a 7-5-3 record with a 3.65 GAA and .906 SP in 18 career games.

