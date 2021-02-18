Blinken, Quad ministers discuss COVID, climate, security issues -State Dept.

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Myanmar, COVID-19, climate and Indo-Pacific territorial and navigation issues with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia on Thursday, the State Department said.

"The ministers also discussed countering disinformation, counterterrorism, maritime security, the urgent need to restore the democratically elected government in Burma, and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience in the broader region," the State Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)