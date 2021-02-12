Blue Jackets get late goal to rally past Blackhawks in wild game

Kevin Stenlund scored the game-winning goal with 74 seconds remaining in regulation in a two-point night as the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets claimed a 6-5 comeback victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Cam Atkinson collected one goal and three assists for the Blue Jackets.

With overtime looming, Stenlund collected his second goal of the season for the Blue Jackets, who erased a two-goal third-period deficit and received a 21-save performance from goalie Joonas Korpisalo in a roller-coaster affair.

Atkinson gave the Blue Jackets first blood in the middle of the first period. After a turnover, he gained the puck just inside the offensive blueline and ripped a shot home from the high slot for his third short-handed goal of the season and the franchise-record 15th of his career.

However, the host Blackhawks scored three straight, starting with a pair of first career goals 56 seconds apart.

Ian Mitchell tied the game 21 seconds into the second period by finishing a tap-in play set up by David Kampf. Then, Nicolas Beaudin pounced on a puck that bounded off the end boards and tucked it in the net for his first goal. It's the first time in Blackhawks history a pair of rookie defensemen have netted their first career NHL goals in the same game.

Pius Suter added more rookie offense with his sixth of the season when he had a tap-in set up by Patrick Kane at the 13:30 mark, but Jack Roslovic netted his first of the night with 2:00 left in the period, a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

The Blackhawks appeared to have the game in hand when Kane whipped into the net a shot from the right circle 29 seconds into the third period, but the Blue Jackets roared back.

Boone Jenner made it a one-goal deficit with a rebound goal at 6:39 of the third period, and then Roslovic collected his second goal of the game 80 seconds later, a sharp-angled shot that found the mark after Atkinson had a shot attempt blocked.

Alex DeBrincat restored Chicago's lead by converting a cross-ice pass from Kane with 6:55 remaining in regulation -- which gave them both a three-point game -- but Michael Del Zotto tied the game when he blasted a rebound chance with 2:41 left on the clock.

Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves for the Blackhawks, who saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

