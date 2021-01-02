Blue Jackets sign Dubois to two-year, $10M contract

Just days before players are due to report to training camp, the Columbus Blue Jackets agreed to terms with their last and most important restricted free agent.

The Blue Jackets signed 22-year-old center Pierre-Luc Dubois to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $5 million.

Dubois, a center, will make $3.5 million in the 2020-21 season and $6.5 million the following season.

"Pierre-Luc is a talented, young player with great potential, and we look forward to his continued growth and development, and the valuable contributions he will bring to our team," Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "I'd like to thank my staff, as well as (Dubois' agent) Pat Brisson and his group, for their professionalism and efforts to finalize this agreement prior to the start of training camp to ensure that the focus moving forward is on our team and achieving its goals for the upcoming season."

Dubois led the Blue Jackets in points (49) and assists (31), and was third in goals (18) in 70 games last season.

In 234 career games with Columbus, he has 65 goals and 93 assists with 162 penalty minutes. Two seasons ago he became the fastest Blue Jackets player to reach 100 career points, doing it in 143 games.

Training camp is scheduled to open Sunday. The Blue Jackets open their regular season at the Nashville Predators on Jan. 14.

