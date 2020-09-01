Blue Jays acquire LHP Ray from Diamondbacks

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired left-hander Robbie Ray and cash considerations from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in exchange for left-hander Travis Bergen.

Ray becomes the second starting pitcher acquired by the Blue Jays in the last five days. The team secured the services of right-hander Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The deal for Ray came shortly before Major League Baseball's trade deadline.

Ray, 28, has posted a 1-4 record with a 7.84 ERA in seven starts this season.

Ray, who is set to become a free agent after this season, owns a 48-50 mark with a 4.25 ERA in 156 career appearances (153 starts) with the Detroit Tigers (2014) and Diamondbacks. He was a National League All-Star in 2017 when he went 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA.

Bergen, 26, struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of relief in his lone appearance this season for Toronto. He owns a 2-0 record with a 5.06 ERA in 22 relief appearances with the San Francisco Giants (2019) and Blue Jays.

--Field Level Media