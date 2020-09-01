Blue Jays add RHP Stripling from Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays bolstered their starting rotation yet again, adding right-hander Ross Stripling from the Los Angeles Dodgers just before Monday's trade deadline, the teams announced.

It is the third starting pitcher the Blue Jays acquired in recent days, getting left-hander Robbie Ray from the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier Monday and landing right-hander Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

The Blue Jays will send two payers to be named later to the Dodgers in exchange for Stripling, who is 3-1 with a 5.61 ERA in seven starts this season. The 30-year old, who was an All-Star in 2018, has a career 23-25 record in five seasons, all with the Dodgers, posting a 3.68 ERA in 143 appearances (59 starts).

The Dodgers deemed Stripling expendable with the emergence this season of rookie right-handers Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin.

