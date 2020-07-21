Blue Jays explore playing home games in Pittsburgh

The Toronto Blue Jays are exploring the idea of playing their home games at Pittsburgh's PNC Park this season.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the possibility Monday, two days after the Canadian federal government said the Blue Jays can't play at Toronto's Rogers Centre due to the high risks of traveling back and forth across the U.S. border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams issued a statement Monday afternoon confirming "active discussions" with the Blue Jays.

"This will be a monumental challenge for our staff, but leaning in to help others is what Pittsburghers do best," Williams said in a news release. "If we are able to safely accommodate, not only will it bring additional international attention to our city, it will also bring with it jobs and revenue for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses that will support the Blue Jays organization as well as additional visiting teams."

According to the Post-Gazette, the Pirates and Blue Jays have home games scheduled on the same day just seven times during the abbreviated 60-game campaign, with six of those games on or after Sept. 8.

In a conference call on Monday, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the team has five possible scenarios but prefers to play in a major-league ballpark. Atkins declined to name the stadiums, but Sportsnet of Canada reported Camden Yards in Baltimore is under consideration.

"It's evolving and a moving target," Atkins said. "We want to make sure we have health and safety as a priority. The players' feedback and their perspective is exceptionally important to us. We're working very hard with major-league baseball to come up with the most viable, realistic, safe options for our team."

Other options for the Blue Jays include their Triple-A ballpark in Buffalo, N.Y., and their spring training site in Dunedin, Fla.

The driving distance from Toronto to Pittsburgh is approximately 315 miles. The flight time is about one hour.

Toronto's season opener is Friday against the host Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays' first home game is scheduled for July 29 against the Washington Nationals.

