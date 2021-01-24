Blue Jays make George Springer signing official

The Toronto Blue Jays officially announced the signing of center fielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract on Saturday.

The deal, originally reported on Tuesday, includes a $10 million signing bonus and allows the three-time All-Star to block trades to eight teams.

Springer, 31, will earn $22 million in 2021, $28 million in 2022 and $22.5 million in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, per multiple reports.

Springer spent the past seven seasons with the Houston Astros, compiling a .270 career average with a .361 on-base percentage, a .491 slugging percentage, 174 homers and 458 RBIs in 795 games.

Last season, in an abbreviated 60-game schedule, Springer hit .265/.359/.540 with 14 home runs and 32 RBIs in 51 games.

--Field Level Media