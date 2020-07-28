Blue Jays place closer Giles on injured list

The Toronto Blue Jays placed closer Ken Giles on the 10-day injured list Monday, one day after the right-hander left a game against the Tampa Bay Rays with soreness in his pitching elbow.

Per multiple reports, the Blue Jays have yet to receive the results of Giles' MRI.

Giles struggled to locate the strike zone and was visibly uncomfortable between pitches in Sunday's contest. The Rays rallied with two runs in the ninth inning and two more in the 10th to secure a 5-4 victory over Toronto.

"Any time there's elbow soreness, there's concern about it," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. "He had it last year, so I'm not only concerned for the team, but for Ken Giles, because he's one of my favorite players here."

Giles, 29, appeared in two of the Blue Jays' first three games this season. He is coming off a strong season in which he posted a 1.87 ERA and notched 23 saves in 53 relief appearances.

Giles has recorded 115 career saves in 355 games with the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and Blue Jays.

Also on Monday, the Blue Jays optioned outfielder Billy McKinney to the taxi squad and added left-hander Ryan Borucki and right-hander Wilmer Font to their 30-man roster.

Borucki, 26, lost his lone decision last season and logged just 6 2/3 innings while appearing in two games. He posted a 4-6 record with a 3.87 ERA in 17 starts in 2018.

Font, 30, lands a spot on the active roster after he left the team to tend to a family matter.

