Blues knock off Coyotes, 4-3

Vince Dunn scored one goal and set up another as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Ryan O'Reilly, Mike Hoffman and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues. Sammy Blais, Colton Parayko and Jordan Kyrou each earned two assists and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.

Christian Dvorak, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, scored twice for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, Phil Kessel had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 28 of 32 shots

The Blues have won four consecutive games while the Coyotes have lost five of their last seven.

The Coyotes came into the game fresh from a four-day break between games. They controlled the early play, outshooting the Blues 8-1 in the first seven minutes while applying heavy pressure on Binnington.

Dvorak put the Coyotes up 1-0 midway through the first period. He drove to the net and redirected Tyler Pitlick's pass into the net.

Hoffman tied the game with 2:35 left in the period with a rush up the right wing. When Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski fell down at his blue line, Hoffman had a clear shot at the net.

Faulk gave the Blues a 2-1 lead by zig-zagging through the Coyotes to beat Kuemper from point-blank range 3:54 into the second period.

But Dvorak tied the game on the power play by converting Schmaltz's seam pass to the top of the crease. That goal came after the Coyotes pinned the Blues in their zone with a 5-on-3 advantage.

Dunn put the Blues up 3-2 by stepping into the slot to convert Jaden Schwartz's centering pass from the right corner with 8:15 left in the second period.

O'Reilly made it 4-2 by finishing off a 3-on-2 rush during 4-on-4 play less than two minutes into the third period.

With Kuemper pulled for an extra attacker, Schmaltz cut the lead to 4-3 with 2:39 left by tapping in Conor Garland's pass to the left post.

The two teams play again Thursday.

--Field Level Media