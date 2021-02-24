Blues lose Carl Gunnarsson (knee), Ivan Barbashev (ankle)

The St. Louis Blues announced Tuesday that defenseman Carl Gunnarsson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and forward Ivan Barbashev will be sidelined at least six weeks after ankle surgery.

Gunnarsson, 34, sustained a right knee injury during the second period of Monday night's 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Gunnarsson has two assists and six penalty minutes in 12 games this season, his seventh season with St. Louis and his 12th in the NHL. His career totals include 138 points (30 goals, 108 assists) and 179 penalty minutes in 629 games with the Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs (2009-14).

"That's a guy that has laid it on the line for this organization for a long time," center Brayden Schenn said after Monday's game. "He's a hell of a teammate and a good guy. The guy is an absolute warrior. It's tough to see."

Gunnarsson and Barbashev both won the 2019 Stanley Cup with the Blues.

Barbashev, 25, injured his left ankle during a 3-2 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 18.

He has six points (two goals, four assists) in 17 games in his fifth season with St. Louis. He has 83 points (39 goals, 44 assists) in 249 games since making his debut in 2016-17.

The Blues were already short-handed, playing without Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak and others.

St. Louis (10-7-2) has lost three of its last four games heading into Wednesday night's rematch against the visiting Kings.

--Field Level Media