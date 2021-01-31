Blues rout Ducks behind Jordan Kyrou's 2 goals

Jordan Kyrou scored two goals and added an assist to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues past the Anaheim Ducks 6-1 Saturday night.

David Perron (goal, assist), Zach Sanford (goal, assist) and Brayden Schenn (two assists) had two-point games for the Blues, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games.

Kyle Clifford and Vince Dunn also scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to earn the victory.

Max Jones scored the only goal for the Ducks. Losing goaltender John Gibson allowed three goals on six shots and lasted just 2:06. Gibson had allowed just nine goals in his previous seven games.

The Blues scored on their first two shifts of the game.

First Kyrou capitalized when a Blues dump-in caromed to him in the slot. Kyrou made one quick move, then buried a snapshot.

On the next shift, Sanford came out of the right corner, sliced across the top of the crease and tried to stuff the puck around Gibson. After Gibson made the save with his right skate, Sanford converted his own rebound.

The two goals in 57 seconds set a Blues team record for the fastest two goals scored to start a game.

Kyrou increased the lead to 3-0 with a clean break-in triggered by Binnington's outlet pass to Schenn up the left wing. That goal prompted Ducks coach Dallas Eakins to replace Gibson with Ryan Miller.

After Miller denied Kyrou on a point-blank shot, Jones cut the Blues' lead to 3-1 with 3:01 left in the first period by jamming home a rebound during a goal-mouth scramble.

Perron made it 4-1 7:30 into the second period by converting Ryan O'Reilly's centering pass with a one-time shot from the high slot.

Clifford scored from the right wing off the rush 2:59 into the third period. Dunn made it 6-1 with a power-play goal from the center point.

The two teams play again Sunday night.

