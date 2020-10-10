Blues sign free agent D Krug for $45.5 million

One of the NHL's most-coveted free agents is off the market.

Defenseman Torey Krug has agreed to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract with the St. Louis Blues, the team announced Friday night.

Krug, 29, had spent his entire NHL career -- seven full seasons -- with the Boston Bruins, logging 523 games with career totals of 67 goals and 337 points. He also has career totals of 507 blocks and 413 hits.

A three-time All-Star, Krug was also a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2013-14. He had nine goals and 49 points in 61 games for the Bruins in 2019-20, and has averaged 51.2 points per year over the last five seasons.

Krug was coming off a four-year, $21 million contract with Boston, and had previously said he was not interested in a short-term deal.

With a blue-line hole to fill, the Bruins earlier on Friday had announced the signing of defenseman Kevan Miller to a one-year contract.

--Field Level Media