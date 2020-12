Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said consumer spending has come back at a "real pace" in the UK as coronavirus-related restrictions were loosened last week and Christmas shoppers returned to high streets.

"Households have shown unbelievable resilience," Haldane said in an interview with Daily Mail published on Monday.

