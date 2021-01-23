Bogey-free Danielle Kang extends her lead at Tournament of Champions

With two bogey-free rounds behind her, Danielle Kang is looking forward, not back, at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Kang birdied six holes Friday on her way to a second-round 6-under-par 65, and she extended her lead to two strokes on Nelly Korda at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Kang, an American, shot a 64 in the first round Thursday and is 13 under for the tournament.

"I haven't really thought about (my goals for the next rounds). ... I had a lot of fun out there today and made some good birdies," Kang said. "This golf course is kind of sneaky tough at the same time, so I just can't lose focus on certain shots. Three-putts are out there, too, which is scary.

"But I'm having a lot of fun."

Kang birdied her first hole of the day Friday, and split her six birdies evenly between the front and back nine.

Korda, an American who started the second round in a three-way tie for second, birdied two holes on the front but bogeyed No. 6. She rallied for four birdies on the back nine to finish with a 66, one day after she shot 65 in the first round. She's 11 under through two rounds.

"I played well on the back nine," said Korda, who's now in sole possession of second place. "Been struggling a little bit more on the front nine. Haven't been making as many birdies. I think it's just been playing a little harder. I had a lot of opportunities, didn't convert them. Pretty short range. Other than that, I'm really happy with my round."

Defending champion Gaby Lopez of Mexico started the day tied for second place but shot 68 and sits at 9 under. She is tied for third place with In Gee Chun of South Korea, who shot 65 on Friday. Jessica Korda, sister of Nelly, shot a second-round 69 and dropped from second place into fifth at 8 under.

American Cheyenne Knight (66 on Friday) is in sixth place at 7-under 135. Canada's Brooke Henderson (69) and Americans Lexi Thompson (69) and Angela Stanford (69) are tied for seventh at 6 under.

In the celebrity competition, former professional tennis player Mardy Fish maintained his lead and is +78 through two rounds. New York Yankees player Aaron Hicks is tied for second with former NFL kicker Josh Scobee at +73. Former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe (+71) finished the second round in fourth.

