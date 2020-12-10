Bound for Brussels, UK PM Johnson says Britain will prosper

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain would prosper after Brexit regardless of whether it is able to agree a trade deal with the European Union or not.

Alongside a picture of him boarding a plane to Brussels, where he will hold last minute talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Johnson tweeted:

"A good deal is still there to be done. But whether we agree trading arrangements resembling those of Australia or Canada, the United Kingdom will prosper mightily as an independent nation." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)