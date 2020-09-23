Braves blow out Marlins, clinch NL East

Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs and drove in five as the Atlanta Braves won the National League East for the third straight season with an 11-1 win over the visiting Miami Marlins.

It is the 20th division title for Atlanta (33-22), which won a record 14 straight from 1991-2005, as well as in 1969, 1982, 2013 and the previous two seasons.

Ozuna hit a long solo shot with two outs in the first to put the Braves on the board and added a two-run homer in the eighth. They were his 16th and 17th homers, giving him the NL lead. He also drove in two more runs with a two-run double and leads the league with 53 RBIs. Ozuna has reached base safely in 20 of 21 games in September and raised his batting average to .327.

Ozzie Albies added a towering solo homer to center field in the second inning, his sixth. The second baseman went 3-for-4 and is hitting .396 (21-for-53) in 13 games since being activated off the injured list.

Dansby Swanson added a solo homer and Freddie Freeman added a two-run shot in the seventh, when the Braves scored five runs to put it away.

It was the seventh time the Braves hit four or more home runs in a game this season. They have hit 50 home runs in September, six shy of the club record set in June 2019.

Atlanta got a stellar starting effort from young right-hander Bryse Wilson, who was recalled from the alternate training site Monday when veteran Cole Hamels was placed on the injured list and ruled out for the season.

In his first start of the season, Wilson (1-0) pitched five shutout innings, allowed three hits, walked one and a struck out a career-high seven. In two appearances against Miami, Wilson has allowed one run in nine innings.

Jose Urena (0-3) took the loss after giving up four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

Miami (28-27) got its only run in the sixth on Starling Marte's sixth home run, which came off reliever Josh Tomlin.

