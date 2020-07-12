Braves' Hamels (triceps) held out of side session

Atlanta Braves left-hander Cole Hamels skipped his scheduled side session on Saturday due to triceps tendinitis.

"He's going through what he said were normal things before in spring training," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "... I think we're a week away from seeing where he's going to be when (the regular season starts)."

Snitker said earlier this week that Hamels was projected to be on the team's Opening Day roster.

The Braves signed Hamels, 36, to a one-year, $18 million contract on Dec. 4.

With the Chicago Cubs in 2019, Hamels was 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts. He suffered through an oblique injury in July.

Entering his 15th season, Hamels has a career 163-121 record and 3.42 ERA in 422 games (421 starts). A four-time All-Star, Hamels has pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies (2006-15), Texas Rangers (2015-18) and Cubs (2018-19).

