Braves set modern-era NL record with 29 runs

Behind Adam Duvall's three homers and nine RBIs, the Atlanta Braves set a modern-era (since 1900) National League record for runs in a single game on Wednesday.

Atlanta led the visiting Miami Marlins 29-9 through eight innings.

The old modern-era NL mark for runs was 28, set by the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 6, 1929.

The all-time NL record is 36 runs, established by the Chicago Colts (precursor to the Cubs) on June 29, 1897, against the Louisville Colonels.

The modern-era major league record is the 30 runs scored by the Texas Rangers in the opener of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007.

Duvall hit a two-run homer in the second inning, a three-run shot in the fifth and a grand slam in the seventh. Travis d'Arnaud, Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. had also homered for Atlanta.

