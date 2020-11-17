Braves sign LHP Smyly to one-year, $11M deal

The Atlanta Braves picked up free agent starting pitcher Drew Smyly on Monday, signing the lefty to a one-year, $11 million deal.

The 31-year-old Smyly went 0-1 in seven games (five starts) for the San Francisco Giants last season with a 3.42 ERA. He averaged a career-best 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings. He held batters to a .198/.261./.297 slash line last season, also career bests.

Smyly is 35-35 with a 4.13 ERA in nine seasons with the Giants, Detroit Tigers (2012-14), Tampa Bay Rays (2014-16), Texas Rangers (2019) and Philadelphia Phillies (2019). He has 188 appearances (111 starts).

He missed two seasons after Tommy John surgery in 2017. He made $4 million with the Giants last season.

Smyly ostensibly takes the rotation spot of free agent Cole Hamels, who missed all but one start last season to injury. He joins a rotation of Max Fried, Mike Soroka, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright.

