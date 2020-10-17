Braves tab Minter to start Game 5 vs. Dodgers

Left-hander A.J. Minter will make his first career start on Friday night when the Atlanta Braves oppose the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Arlington, Texas.

The Braves hold a 3-1 series lead and manager Brian Snitker indicted Thursday night that the team would use its bullpen extensively in Game 5.

Minter has made 139 career regular-season appearances and five postseason appearances in his four big league seasons. He pitched two thirds of an inning in Game 2 of the NLCS and served up a homer to Corey Seager.

That run is the only one Minter has allowed in 4 1/3 postseason innings during his career.

In the regular season, Minter had a superb 0.83 ERA in 22 appearances. He struck out 24 in 21 2/3 innings.

Overall, Minter is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 20 saves. He notched 15 of the saves in 2018.

Right-hander Dustin May is starting for the Dodgers, who need a victory to keep their postseason alive. Atlanta is looking to reach the World Series for the first time since 1999.

