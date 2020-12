SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian banking billionaire Joseph Safra has died at age 82 of natural causes, according to a statement on Thursday from Banco Safra.

Safra was born in Lebanon in 1938 and immigrated to Brazil in the 1960s to help his father build Banco Safra, the bank said. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões and Paula Laier Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Brad Haynes)