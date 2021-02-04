SEARCH
Brazil considers loosening requirements for COVID vaccine approval, source says

04 Feb 2021 / 02:52 H.

    BRASILIA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa is planning to loosen certain requirements for the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

    Among the measures Anvisa is considering scrapping is a requirement that Phase III tests be performed locally in order for a vaccine to be eligible for emergency use approval in Brazil, said the source, who requested anonymity to discuss private matters.

    (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

