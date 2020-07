SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Brazil on Wednesday reported 39,924 additional novel coronavirus cases in a day as the country's total tally inched closer to 2 million, the health ministry said.

Brazil now has 1,996,748 confirmed cases and 75,366 deaths, 1,233 more than on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)