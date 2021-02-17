Brazil Environment Minister Salles diagnosed with COVID-19

BRASILIA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement, becoming at least the 15th member of President Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet to be diagnosed with the disease since the pandemic began.

Salles had a light fever but was otherwise well and self-isolating at the direction of doctors, the ministry said.

Bolsonaro, who has sought to downplay the severity of the pandemic, also tested positive for the coronavirus last year. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Chris Reese)