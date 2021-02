RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Joao Doria, the governor of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, was hospitalized on Monday for routine tests, the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement, without giving further details.

Doria's office said the tests were routine, and he was doing all the tests in one go due to having a very tight schedule. (Reporting by Leonardo Benassatto, Editing by Franklin Paul)