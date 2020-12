RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazil expects to receive some 24 million COVID-19 vaccines by January, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday.

Pazuello said the expected vaccines in January could be made up of 500,000 Pfizer doses, 9 million doses from China's Sinovac and 15 million doses from AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Brad Haynes)