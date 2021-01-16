Brazil Health Ministry seeks immediate delivery of 6 mln Sinovac COVID-19 doses

BRASILIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Health Ministry on Friday requested immediate delivery of 6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, saying it needed them for its planned launch of immunizations next week.

The vaccines are to be delivered by São Paulo's Butantan biomedical center, which is partnering with Sinovac. Health regulator Anvisa is set to decide on authorizing emergency use of Sinovac's Coronavac as well as a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Sunday. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Leslie Adler)