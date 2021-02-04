Brazil looks to acquire 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses from India, Russia

BRASILIA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Health Ministry is negotiating the acquisition of 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and India's Covaxin vaccine, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russian biomedical center Gamaleya will be able to offer 10 million Sputnik V vaccine doses in February and March if a deal is reached, and Bharat Biotech will be able to offer 8 million doses of Covaxin in February and another 12 million in March, the ministry said. It said the parties would meet on Friday to discuss the supply deal. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)