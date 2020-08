SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's congress will focus on the government's spending ceiling rule and tax and administrative reforms for the remainder of this year, lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Monday.

Speaking in a radio interview, he also said he expects congress to pass other key economic reforms next year, and that the country's privatization program is likely to accelerate in 2021. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Toby Chopra)