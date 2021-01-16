SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BRAZIL PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO SAYS HEALTH MIN PAZUELLO DOING "EXCEPTIONAL JOB"

16 Jan 2021 / 03:30 H.

    BRAZIL PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO SAYS HEALTH MIN PAZUELLO DOING "EXCEPTIONAL JOB"

    Did you like this article?

    email blast