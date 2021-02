RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 56,002 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 1,254 related deaths, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The country has registered 9,339,420 total confirmed cases and 227,563 deaths due to the virus — the highest death toll outside the United States.