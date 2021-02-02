SEARCH
BRAZIL REGISTERS 24,591 NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS AND 595 NEW COVID-19 DEATHS-HEALTH MINISTRY

02 Feb 2021 / 05:08 H.

