Brazil registers 43,209 new cases of coronavirus -health ministry

BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 43,209 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 664 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 6,577,177 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 176,628, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)