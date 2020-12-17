SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BRAZIL REGULATOR ANVISA SAYS PFIZER HAS NOT APPLIED FOR EMERGENCY USE FOR ITS COVID-19 VACCINE

17 Dec 2020 / 23:19 H.

    BRAZIL REGULATOR ANVISA SAYS PFIZER HAS NOT APPLIED FOR EMERGENCY USE FOR ITS COVID-19 VACCINE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast